Majority Chief Whip Distributes Reading Materials To Schools

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh as part of the efforts towards his literacy project has distributed reading materials to some basic schools in his Constituency.

The Nsawam/Adoagyiri MP, did the additional distribution in collaboration with Books To Africa UK to the James White SDA and Damaang Basic Schools to help promote literacy in his constituency to enhance teaching and learning.

Additionally, to the donation of the learning materials, the MP has also targeted ten schools, especially in the deprived areas to build libraries for the students to benefit.

Annoh-Dompreh last year, donated over 2500 library books to schools such as Bishop Ato JHS, Adoagyiri Roman Catholic Boys Primary, Adoagyiri Roman Catholic Girls Primary, Adoagyiri Roman Catholic JHS, Sakyikrom United Primary, Sakyikrom United JHS, A.M.E Zion Basic Schools, Nsawam SDA Basic ‘A’, Oparekrom MA Basic School, and Nana Osae Djan Basic Schools respectively.

Explaining the rationale behind the gesture, he said, he has decided to support schools in his Constituency to make the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality move from being the best Municipality in the Eastern Region and nationwide.

According to him “Previously, we were not doing well and we decided to do this to help improve education but I realized from our last donation that most of the schools lack materials so we have started literacy advocacy to enable the student read”.

He hinted of putting in place a monitoring mechanism to see to it that the books given to them are put into good use.

The Majority Chief Whip at the schools he visited used the opportunity to advise teachers and students to work hard to ensure the realization of his target for the Municipality/Constituency.

The Headmasters/Headmistresses of the schools who received the books on students’ behalf commended Frank Annoh-Dompreh for his support to the schools and also his immense contribution to the promotion of education in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality.

– BY Daniel Bampoe