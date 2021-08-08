Majority Leader Beats New Zealand MP For Commonwealth Vice-Chair Position

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame in the Ashanti Region, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been elected by the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) as its new Acting Vice-Chairperson.

After the successful polls, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu managed to beat his contender, Garry Brownlee of New Zealand, by 10 votes difference.

He obtained 16votes while Garry polled 6votes.

To that effect, he is expected to join the Executive Committee meeting which will be taking place from 27 – 30 September, 2021.

Announcing the results, in a statement, with a copy available to DGN Online, Secretary-General Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Stephen Twigg, said “Following my letter dated 05 July 2021 announcing two nominations – Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, from the CPA Ghana Branch and Hon. Gerry Brownlee, from the CPA New Zealand Branch, as the candidates for the position of the CPA Acting Vice-Chairperson, we have now reached the voting deadline.

The Secretary-General CPA thanked the Members who emailed and cast their votes in the election.

He said, “The voting of the CPA Acting Vice-Chairperson was undertaken by Article 21(6) of the Constitution, which allows for an election of Acting Vice-Chairperson in the absence of a formal meeting, an election to determine the successful candidate with a simple majority vote will take place by an email ballot of the Executive Committee Members”.

The statement underscored that “As such, I am delighted to confirm that Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from the CPA Africa Region has been voted by the Executive Committee to be the CPA Acting Vice-Chairperson. We look forward to welcoming Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu at the upcoming Executive Committee Meeting, taking place 27 – 30 September 2021. Should Members have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact me.”

Reacting to the statement, the Majority Leader constituency executive in a statement congratulated him on his victory as the newly elected Acting Vice-Chairperson of the CPA.

Lily Appiah, the Suame Communications Officer in a release said “This milestone achievement is a proof of your commitment, hardwork, and prestigious levels of recognition as a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association”.

According to the party, “It’s of no fictitious word that you’re accorded as a locus classical of an institution in the Ghanaian Politics and Parliamentary Affairs, which has also projected you greatly, in your professional business in politics outside the shores of this country”.

The statement added that “Indeed, your succinct display of intelligence and principles in the political world has brought glory and pride to the people of Suame Constituency and the entire nation at large”.

BY Daniel Bampoe