Majority Leader Dashes To Supreme Court To Stop Removal Of Independent Parliamentary Candidates

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

In a dramatic turn of events, Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has filed a suit at the Supreme Court to prevent Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin from hearing and determining any motion that could force three Majority MPs to vacate their seats.

The MPs in question had filed to contest the 2024 Parliamentary elections on NPP/Independent tickets, sparking controversy over their eligibility to retain their seats.

This development is the latest in a long-standing debate over the rights of the NPP MPs to switch parties or run as independents while still holding their seats.

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC has argued that MPs who switch parties or run against their party’s interests should vacate their seats, while the Majority Leader contends that this would undermine the democratic process.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute began when the three MPs of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP have not been disclosed, filed to contest the 2024 elections on NPP/Independent tickets.

This move was seen as a betrayal by some in their party, who argued that they should step down from their seats.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, had been expected to rule on the matter, but Afenyo-Markin’s suit seeks to block him from doing so.

Implications of the Suit

If successful, the suit could have far-reaching implications for Ghana’s parliamentary system.

It could set a precedent for MPs to switch parties or run as independents without fear of losing their seats. On the other hand, if the suit fails, it could embolden opposition parties to push for stricter rules governing MP defections.

Previous Attempts to Address the Issue

This is not the first time the Majority Leader has taken action on this issue.

Previously, Afenyo-Markin sent a memo to the Speaker requesting an extraordinary session of the House to address the matter.

However, the latest suit takes the dispute to the Supreme Court, raising the stakes and potentially setting a landmark precedent.

