NDC’s Plot To Discredit Bawumia Uncovered

A leaked document which was first published in 2016 has surfaced again by providing a rare glimpse into the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) strategic plans to discredit Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The War Room: Where Strategy Meets Tactics

The NDC’s strategy to take down Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is centered around a dedicated war room, where party operatives and communication experts converge to craft and disseminate targeted messages.

This hub of activity is tasked with identifying and exploiting Dr Bawumia’s vulnerabilities, leveraging social media and traditional channels to shape public opinion.

The Art of Deconstruction: Dissecting Bawumia’s Record

The NDC’s strategy involves deconstructing Dr Bawumia’s economic record, highlighting perceived inconsistencies and failures.

By scrutinizing his past statements and policies, the NDC aims to portray Bawumia as an ineffective and unreliable leader.

The NDC recognizes the potency of narrative in shaping public perception. By crafting a compelling narrative that casts doubt on Dr Bawumia’s credibility, the party seeks to erode his support base and create an opening for its candidate.

The Role of Social Media: Amplifying the Message

Per what was orchestrated in the book, which is being implemented, the NDC has recruited individuals on social media platforms, who have become critical battlegrounds in Ghana’s political landscape to leverage these channels to amplify its message, using targeted campaigns and influencer networks to reach key demographics and launching numerous attacks on the credibility of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Human Factor: Exploiting Bawumia’s Perceived Weaknesses

The NDC’s strategy also involves exploiting Dr Bawumia’s perceived weaknesses, including concerns about his health and allegations of elitism.

By subtly raising these issues, the NDC aims to create a narrative of vulnerability around Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

By Daniel Bampoe