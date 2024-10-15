NDC’s Strategic Plan To Disrupt Government Business

As the 2024 national elections approach, the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has devised a comprehensive plan to leverage its parliamentary strength to disrupt the government’s ability to function.

With equal numbers in Parliament and the allegiance of Speaker Alban Bagbin, the NDC is poised to create significant obstacles for the Executive.

This was contained in the NDC Strategic Plan Book sighted by DGN Online.

Maximizing Control of the Legislature

The 2020 elections resulted in an evenly split Parliament, giving the NDC a powerful opportunity to influence, delay, or block the government’s legislative agenda.

By uniting its members and ensuring party discipline, the NDC can control key votes and prevent the Executive from enacting its policies.

The Speaker of Parliament as an Ally

Speaker Alban Bagbin’s influence and stature within the party have grown, making him a critical ally for the NDC.

Mending the relationship between Bagbin and John Mahama, despite historical tension, is essential. Regular coordination with the Speaker will ensure that controversial bills and policies are delayed or subjected to intense scrutiny.

Frustrating the Executive’s Revenue Generation Efforts

The NDC plans to block or delay revenue-raising measures, severely hampering the government’s ability to function.

This includes opposing new taxes, blocking loans from international financial institutions, and preventing the approval of bonds and other financial instruments.

Empowering Young MPs to Lead the Charge

Dynamic young MPs like Sam George, Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Rockson Dafeamekpor will spearhead the campaign to frustrate the Executive

They will engage with the public through media appearances, social media, and community outreach, rallying support behind the NDC’s efforts.

Oversight and Accountability

The NDC will use Parliament as a platform for rigorous oversight of the government’s activities, summoning Ministers to answer questions on controversial matters.

Investigative committees will be established to delve into issues of public concern, exposing weaknesses and failures in government policies.

Supporting Key Leaders

Seasoned leaders like Haruna Iddrisu and Mubarak Muntaka will play essential roles in navigating parliamentary complexities; providing them with the necessary resources and support will maximize their impact and keep the NDC unified.

Introducing Controversial Private Member’s Bills

The NDC will introduce private member bills on contentious topics, forcing the government to act or react.

This will complicate the government’s ability to govern effectively and create fertile ground for the NDC’s message of change.

By implementing this strategy, the NDC aims to position itself as the party capable of delivering real change in 2024.

