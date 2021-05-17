Malcolm Nuna Targets Global Market

Malcolm Nuna

Talented Ghanaian hip hop/afrobeat artiste, Malcolm Nuna, is hopeful of making a breakthrough in Africa’s music industry with his latest album titled Hasta La Vista released recently.

The 17-track album, which is yet to enter the global music scene, has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country.

The songs on the album are motivating, soul-touching, and the rhythms and beats could easily compete with albums on the international music market.

All the songs on Malcolm Nuna’s album carry very touching messages which focus on changing the attitudes and lifestyles of people.

Since the album was released a few weeks ago, it has caught the attention of music lovers so much that they are rushing to various digital music platforms including YouTube to download the songs.

The album, which featured stars such as Hotkid, Phronesis, Larusso, Big Chris, Dead Peepol, Fameye, Tulenkey, Kofi Mole, Yaw Tog, among others, has the potential of becoming a big hit on the music market.

Some of the songs on the album include Blind Love, Odo Yewu, Touch And Go, Money Man, Baba, Spintex Life, and Party, among others.

In a chat with BEATWAVES, Malcolm Nuna’s management team revealed that the artiste is working tirelessly to become a global icon through his music.

“We want to take his music to every part of the world. We want him to compete with those on the international music scene,” the management said.

The team believes that with what he has learnt so far as an artiste, and with his style of music and stage craft, he would make an impact on the global music market with his music soon.

Though his songs are making impact on the music scene, the team revealed that Malcolm ultimate aim as an artiste now is to make a mark on the international scene.

According to them, the artiste, who is not new in the music industry, has carved a niche for himself with his style of performance and stagecraft, adding “If you have not watched him perform live on stage, then you are really missing something good.”

Briefing BEATWAVES on team distribution network, they disclosed that distribution is one of the team’s mainstay activities and over the years the team has initiated partnerships with other music distributors in some part of the world to handle the works of Malcolm.

“Our outfit’s goal is to promote creativity and talent and also employ the resources at our disposal to improve the Ghanaian music industry as a whole,” the team told BEATWAVES.

By George Clifford Owusu