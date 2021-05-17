Africa Day Benefit Concert Soon

Idris Elba

The organisers of the annual musical concert dubbed “Africa Day Benefit Concert” have announced that the second edition of the event will be held on May 25.

The event is being organised to raise funds to help families and children in the continent affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating all proceeds raised.

The concert, being held in partnership with music channel, MTV Base Africa, and YouTube, will be hosted by US-based actor Idris Elba.

The event, according to the organisers, will stream live on YouTube at 7pm CAT/6pm WAT, and on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 9pm CAT/8pm WAT.

The virtual concert will be a Pan African event featuring trailblazing African stars from across the continent.

Artistes will perform on multiple stages from Lagos to Johannesburg in an event that will be streamed to a global audience on YouTube, and broadcast on the MTV channels.

The concert will be hosted virtually in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with all safety and social distancing measures observed.

“I’m committed to shining a light on African culture, heritage and the arts. During a year when globally we have all had to reflect deeply on our purpose, I’ve taken inspiration from the continent with its diversity of voices, creativity and innovation. Here’s to Africa’s Next Global Wave,” the host, Idris Elba, said.

The concert will shine a light on the strides in innovation by Africans, those who are redefining the narrative of the continent and the exchange of music, creativity and cultural ideas that are taking the world by storm.

The event will feature some of the most dynamic emerging artists from the diaspora, who will be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the Africa Day Concert.

Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube, said, “We are excited to work with Idris Elba and MTV Base to celebrate Africa Day this year through another powerful concert event.

“With African music continuing to connect and inspire people around the world, the timing is perfect to shine the spotlight on the next wave of African artists that will make a global impact on music and culture.”

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, added that “the past year has been an unprecedented one for all of us and it is a tremendous inspiration to see how our African artists and Africans on the continent and globally are lighting the way through creativity, collaboration and innovation.

“MTV through music, culture and active citizenship unifies and strives to mobilise the youth to drive hope and positive change. We are proud to partner with YouTube and Idris Elba for the Africa Day Concert 2021. As ViacomCBS, we are committed to unleashing the potential of content.”