Herbert Mensah Still Rugby Prez

Herbert Mensah

The Vice President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, James Nunoo, has unequivocally affirmed that Herbert Mensah still remains the President of the Union.

According to him, Mensah was constitutionally voted as the President of the Union and has not been suspended as making rounds in the media.

His comment comes after other media outfits published an article of the General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mohammed Sahoon, stating that Mensah still remains the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union.

Sahoon as reported, described the purported suspension of Mensah from being President and Board Chairman of the Ghana Rugby Football Union as “flawed and unconstitutional.”

He said to have indicated that, only a special general meeting of the union has such powers to cause the suspension of an elected member.

He explained in the reports that, Herbert Mensah as President was duly elected and the Board meeting convened to suspend him was unconstitutional.

But explaining the issues clearly to Kyfilla.com, James Nunoo said Mensah has only been suspended as the Board Chairman and CEO of the Union and not as the President.

He stated that the former Asante Kotoko Chairman is lawfully the President of the Union and hasn’t been suspended from the position by anyone.

Also confirming the presidential position of Herbert Mensah was the General Secretary of the Union, Bismark Amponsah, who also insisted that the ace sports administrator has been suspended as the Board Chairman and CEO of the Union but not as the President.

Since taking over Ghana Rugby, he has invested from his personal resources money and key logistics to keep the association alive, resulting in the winning of continental laurels. Though he has indicated his willingness to step aside, sources say he will not be pushed by selfish individuals scheming to destroy the association.

Ghana Rugby has undergone a massive transformation since Mensah took over as President on June 5, 2014. Ghana is now ranked 9th in Africa despite not being a recognised rugby-playing nation.

The auditor of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, Derrick Adu Boateng, has also disclosed that the Union is owing Mensah a sum of GH¢2m for pre-financing the expenses of the Union since 2017.

