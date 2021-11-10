Mali Parliament Vice-President Freed

Mali’s interim parliament vice-president has been freed, weeks after he was arrested for public order offences.

Issa Kaou N’Djim was arrested in October and a ruling on his case is expected in December.

He was accused of making “subversive remarks”, which were not disclosed.

N’Djim is a supporter of Mali’s President Assimi Goïta but is a critic of Interim Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga.

His lawyers had said his detention was illegal because of parliamentary immunity.

Parliament later passed a resolution calling for the halting of the case.

Source: BBC