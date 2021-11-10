2021 BECE Starts Monday

File photo

The Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) commences nationwide on Monday, November 15, 2021 and ends on Friday, November 19, 2021.

A total of 571,894 candidates will be writing the examinations in some 2,158 centres across the country.

A statement issued on November 10, 2021 and signed by the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, urged the candidates to eschew all forms of examination malpractices during the period.

“Candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, teachers and parents are advised to desist from any form of examination malpractice.”

“GES, WAEC and the security services are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all the centres across the country,” she added.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, invigilators and supervisors have been directed to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at all the centres.

Meanwhile, “parents, candidates and the general public are informed that the school selection process will commence after the BECE.”

Details of the selection process, the GES says, will be communicated in due time.

Unlike previous years, where the national exercise was held in May/June, the 2020 and 2021 editions had to be postponed due to disruption of the previous academic calendar by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read copy of the statement below:

By Vincent Kubi