Mamfe SHS Loses Final Year Student

Cindy Aku Sika, a General Art final year student of the Methodist Girls High School in Mamfe in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region has reportedly died after she complained of not feeling well.

According to report by the Ghana Education Service, she was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie hospital on Thursday, July 16 at 11 pm after being diagnosed of acute malaria and was later transferred to Koforidua Regional Hospital on Friday where she met her untimely death.

Contrary to her death, another source also hinted that the entire campus was seen to be overwhelmed with thick smoke from burning refuse causing a very uncomfortable atmosphere for the students.

About 20 students who could not withstand the intensity of the smoke fainted and had to be rushed to the nearby hospital for immediate care.

They were later discharged but the deceased as learnt condition got deteriorated and she was referred to Koforidua where she died few hours later.

Attempts to speaks to the headmistress prove futile at the time of filing this reports.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service in a statement has assured the family of support in this trying period.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Mamfe – Akuapem