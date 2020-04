Through contact tracing and subsequent testing, the infected cases in Ayawaso North Municipality ( Mamobi East, Mamobi West and Kwao Tsuru/ Accra New Town, have risen from two cases as of last week to 31 cases on Sunday afternoon, April 12.

This is according to the Municipal Chief Executive Aminu MZ.

Efforts are being made to isolate the affected persons, he told DGN Online.

By DGN Online