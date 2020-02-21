Mampong NPP In Bloody Fight

Francis Addai Nimoh

THERE WAS a bloody fight on Wednesday in the Asante Mampong Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the forthcoming party parliamentary polls.

The incident occurred when supporters of Francis Addai Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, who is seeking a comeback, clashed with the party executives and their supporters.

It was rumoured that Mr. Nimoh had attempted to file his nomination forms but was rejected by the party executives and that sparked the mass brawl.

The rejection of the forms incensed the supporters of Mr. Nimoh, who allegedly vandalised the furniture and other items in the office, creating tension in the community.

The party executives and their supporters were said not to be happy with the unruly action of Mr. Nimoh’s supporters so they also attacked them back.

In a minute, the NPP members had turned the road in front of the party’s office into a boxing arena as they openly traded punches, while some used offensive objects like clubs in the fight.

About five people from both feuding groups were said to have suffered serious body injuries so they were rushed to hospital, where they were instantly admitted.

The police rushed to the place later on to separate the two groups and help restore law and order but tension was still high in the area.

Addai Nimoh Camp

Stephen Yaw Boateng, a supporter of Mr. Nimoh, recounted how the NPP executives at Mampong frustrated their candidate before he even secured a nomination form. He added that it was obvious the NPP executives didn’t want Mr. Nimoh, who is also a former NPP presidential hopeful of the party, to take part in the election.

Without mincing words, he accused Luther Asare, the NPP Constituency Chairman for Mampong, of plotting to prevent Mr. Nimoh from contesting.

Chairman’s Reply

Mr. Asare, however, rubbished the accusations and rather accused Mr. Nimoh of trying to create unnecessary tension and confusion in the party at Mampong through fabrication of stories in the media.

Mr. Asare said it was agreed that the sitting MP would submit his forms on Wednesday and Mr. Nimoh would submit his forms the next day, which was Thursday, adding “we were, therefore, taken aback when Addai Nimoh stormed the party office with his supporters on Wednesday to submit his forms, leading to the bloody clashes.”

He said despite the bloody clashes, Mr. Nimoh’s nomination forms would be received by the party executives for peace to prevail. His forms were expected to be received yesterday.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi