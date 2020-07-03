Mamprugu Thanks President For Bawumia Retention

President Nana Akufo-Addo (right) with Vice-President Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia

Indigenes of Mamprugu in the North East Region have expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for retaining Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia as his running mate in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the king of the Mamprugu Kingdom, Na Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga (Nayiri), in a statement, a non-politically aligned youth association – Zaabuni, commended the President’s decision as “an attestation to the trust and faith you nurtured and reposed in one of our intelligent sons.”

“We noted with pride, the level of confidence reposed on your all-time nominee and the emphasis you placed on the core values and qualities for which he had been singled out for the fourth time,” the statement read.

The people also see the nomination as an opportunity to crystallize their dream of making the North East Region grow to become one of the greatest development hubs.

The association also acknowledged the impacting contribution of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government through the creation of a new region and the pursuit of programmes such as the free SHS.

Zabuuni also congratulated Dr. Bawumia for his nomination and urged him to continue to make Mamprugu proud by upholding values such as honesty, integrity, accountability and humility.

By Issah Mohammed