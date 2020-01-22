Man, 20 Murders Sick Mother In Tamale

Alhassan Osman, 20 is in the grips of the Northern Regional Police command for allegedly murdering his sick mother Kubura Alhassan, 55, at Aboabo , a suburb of Tamale metropolis in the Northern region.

The suspect allegedly hit the mother who was on her sick bed with a metallic object multiple times killing her on the spot and escaped into a nearby bush in the area.

The suspect was however arrested by residents at Kpalsi in the Sagnarigu Municipality and handed over to the police.

According to eyewitnesses , they saw the suspect entering his mother’s room and they thought he was going to check on the mother since they knew she was sick.

However, they saw the suspect coming out of the room and shouting his mother has gone to heaven with blood stains and escaped into a nearby bush.

Residents then rushed into the room of the deceased and realized that she was hit multiple times on the head and was in a pool of blood dead.

The Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Omari Boakye, told journalists that the assemblyman of the Aboabo electoral area reported to the police that the suspect had murdered his mother in the area.

According to the Crime Officer, as at the time police arrived in the area , the deceased was lying with a deep cut in the head.

He said residents refused to hand over the body of the deceased to the police and therefore they had to call on a pathologist to move to the scene to examine the body.

“We are in a Muslim community and when issues like this happens , they don’t want autopsy to be conducted on the body and so we had no choice but to engage a pathologist to come over to examine the body,” he said

DSP Boakye stated that the suspect is in their custody and will be arraigned before court.

Meanwhile , some residents have indicated that the suspect is not mentally stable and called for medical doctors to examine him.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale