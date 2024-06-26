Man 23, Marries 40-Year-Old Pregnant Mother

The Zimbabwean woman and her son claim to be in love with each other and they decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married considering that the mother, Betty Mbereko (from Mwenezi in Masvingo) is now six months pregnant and expecting her son’s child, and her grandchild.

Mbereko, 40, has been a widow for the past 12 years and has been living with her 23-year-old son Farai Mbereko.

She confirmed that she is six months pregnant and that she has decided it is better to “marry” her son because she does not want to marry her late husband’s young brothers, whom she says are coveting her.

Betty stunned a village court last week when she said the affair with her son had begun three years earlier.

She said after spending a lot of money sending Farai to school following the death of her husband, she felt she had a right to his money and no other woman was entitled to it.

“Look, I struggled alone to send my son to school and no one helped me. Now you see that my son is working and you accuse me of doing something wrong.

“Let me enjoy the products of my sweat,” she told the village court council.

Farai said he was more than prepared to marry his mother and would pay off the lobola balance his father had left unpaid to his grandparents.

“I know my father died before he finished paying the bride price and I am prepared to pay it off,” he said.

“It is better to publicize what is happening because people should know that I am the one who made my mother pregnant.Otherwise, they will accuse her of promiscuity.”

But local headman Nathan Muputirwa says: “We cannot allow this to happen in our village, mashua chaiwo aya, (This is a bad omen indeed). In the past, they would have to be killed but today we cannot do it because we are afraid of the police.”

He warned them to immediately break off their marriage or leave his village. They chose the latter and have since left the village for an undisclosed destination.