Court Of Appeal Dismisses Rev Kusi Boateng’s Suit Against Ablakwa

Rev Kusi Boateng and Samuel okudzeto Ablakwa

The Court of Appeal has ruled against the appeal lodged by Rev. Kusi Boateng, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, in a defamation suit involving Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Presided over by Justice Pamela Koranteng, the court concluded that Rev. Kusi Boateng failed to adhere to the court’s rules in his appeal, thereby dismissing it.

The appellant had argued that the judge erred in rejecting his contempt suit against the parliamentarian.

In its judgment, the Court emphasized that an appellant must clearly outline the perceived error or misdirection made by the trial judge, a requirement Rev. Kusi Boateng did not meet. Consequently, the Court found the grounds of appeal submitted by Rev. Kusi Boateng to be non-compliant with Rule 8(4) of CI 19 and thus struck them out.

The 3-member panel of Justices affirmed, “We find the grounds of Appeal objected to are incompetent and hereby struck out,” settling the matter surrounding Rev. Kusi Boateng’s appeal.

Prior to this decision, lawyers representing Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had raised objections against the reconstituted panel chaired by Justice Pamela Koranteng, arguing that it could affect the fair hearing of their client.

Thaddeus Sory, in his objection, referenced a newspaper report and highlighted Rev. Kusi Boateng’s relationship with the Chief Justice as potential sources of bias.

However, the court dismissed these allegations of bias, citing a lack of evidence to support such claims and affirming the impartiality of the judicial process.

By Vincent Kubi