A Deep throat from the seat of Government has confirmed that the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly called Napo will soon be unveiled in the coming days as the Running Mate for the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 2024 general elections.

The Vice President DGN Online gathered on Tuesday night consulted President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on his choice of a running mate for the December 7 presidential election, where President Akufo-Addo offered some advice to the NPP leader and accepted his choice.

Dr Mahamaudu Bawumia in the coming days is expected to meet with the party’s national council to formally present his choice before he makes a formal announcement.

On June 15, 2024, a survey believed to have been conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) indicated that the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh was widely preferred among party members to be the running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia.

The survey engaged 5,116 NPP delegates nationwide, including national, regional, constituency, and polling station executives where Dr Opoku Prempeh secured 76.2% of the responses.

Another survey, released by Research Trust Limited, a research entity affiliated with the pro-NPP think tank Danquah Institute (DI), reveals that 70% of respondents prefer Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the ideal running mate to partner with New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia for the 2024 general elections.

The survey gathered views from NPP executives at polling stations, constituency, regional, and national levels across the 16 regions which focused on regional preferences of NPP executives for a potential running mate, and showed that about nine in 10 executives (92%) preferred the running mate to come from the Ashanti Region.

When asked who in the Ashanti Region could best support the flagbearer as a running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh topped the list with 70% of the responses.

The full results are as follows: Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh: 70%, Frema Osei Opare: 10%, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum: 9%, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu: 7.4%, Bryan Acheampong: 1.2%, Naa Toshie Addo: 1%, Joseph Osei Owusu: 0.6%, Asamoah Boateng: 0.4% and Prof. Mrs. Rita. Akosua Dickson: 0.4%

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a 56-year-old medical doctor who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology selection as the running mate is not a surprise since he is a preferred choice of the party’s grassroots.

-BY Daniel Bampoe