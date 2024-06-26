VIP Bus Accident Leaves One Dead, Multiple Injuries

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, along the Accra-Kumasi highway as a collision between a VIP bus registered GT 5287-11 and a truck bearing the registration number GR 1276-W resulted in significant injuries and the potential loss of life.

Preliminary reports indicate that the collision was severe, leaving one individual feared dead at the scene.

According to reports, the VIP bus attempted to swerve a parked vehicle which resulted in the bus veering off its lane to collide with the truck.

The impact of the collision tragically claimed the life of a female passenger onboard the bus, while several other passengers sustained injuries of varying severity.

Rescue efforts were promptly initiated to assist the injured passengers, with several individuals being rushed to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.

Personnel from the Ghana Ambulance Service, Bunso Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and the Ghana Police Service swiftly responded to the scene.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to this devastating accident and are working to provide support to those affected by this harrowing event.

By Vincent Kubi