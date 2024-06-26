Ghana, A Choice For Top Sports Events – Sports Minister

Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif says hosting the 13th African Games in Ghana has boosted the nation’s sports facilities and its status among African countries with excellent multi-purpose sports facilities.

Addressing Parliament yesterday to give a report on the African Games, Mustapha Ussif said government’s decision to invest in sports infrastructure for the Games, has made Ghana a destination of choice in Africa, for international sports events, citing examples of requests since the Games ended.

“Ghana is now a destination of choice for international sports events, following the world-class facilities the government invested in for the Games,” said Mustapha Ussif.

“The facilities at Borteyman, especially the Aquatic Centre, is one of its kind in the whole of Africa.

This has positioned Ghana as a preferred destination to host and organise international competitions and tournaments.

“We have already received requests from international sports bodies seeking to host international sports events in Ghana. For example, the Commonwealth has been in contact, wanting Ghana to host the Commonwealth Youth Games,” he disclosed.

“Recently, an international athletics championship was held in Ghana. And thanks to our excellent facilities, Ghana has just won the bid to host the 2026 African Athletics Championship.

“These are the legacies of hosting the African Games. The benefits are enormous and it has propelled our country high and among leading African countries with the best sports infrastructure. This is what President Akufo-Addo envisioned for the country,” he stated.

The Sports Minister also outlined measures to maintain the facilities, revealing that the facilities at the University of Ghana will be handed over to the University of Ghana, while the Borteyman Complex, will be turned into a University for Sports Development.

While also considering a proposal from the private sector to manage the facility, the ministry has, in the meantime, handed over the facility to the National Sports Authority for immediate management.

From The Sports Desk