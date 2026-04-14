Man, 30, Allegedly Stabs SHS Graduate To Death

A 20-year-old Senior High School (SHS) graduate, identified as Samusu, has allegedly been stabbed to death by a 30-year-old man, nicknamed “Skills Man,” at Adoato in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, April 11, 2026, following a misunderstanding between the deceased and his sister.

According to reports, the sister informed ‘Skills Man’, said to be her friend, about the disagreement. The suspect reportedly stormed the house and engaged the deceased in a fight, during which he allegedly stabbed him with a pair of scissors.

Samusu was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical officers.

Police have since commenced investigations into the incident, while the suspect is currently on the run.

Efforts are underway to apprehend him to assist with investigations.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi