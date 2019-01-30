Abraham Tetteh

Man, 37, sleeps with three step-daughters; impregnates 16-year-old

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested 37-year-old Abraham Tetteh on the charges of incest, abortion and defilement.

Tetteh, who is the step-father of the three step-sisters, aged 16, 18 and 20, staying with him at Mbaa Mpehia, a suburb of Twifo-Darmang near Twifo-Praso in the Central Region, is alleged to have had sex with the three step-sisters and impregnating the 16-year-old in the process.

According to the police, Tetteh attempted to abort the pregnancy of the 16-year-old by administering a drug to her.

He was, however, dragged to the palace of the chiefs on the matter, where the police moved in to arrest him.

He is currently in police custody while the police have issued medical forms to the victims to seek treatment.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Irene Oppong, speaking to Starr News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour on the matter said the case is under investigation.

–Starrfmonline