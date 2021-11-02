Man Arrested for Raping Mentally Challenged Woman at Akatsi

A young man aged about 30 years have been arrested by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Akatsi District Police for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman.

The suspect, Emmanuel Kusorgbor is said to have forcibly had sexual intercourse with the victim, a 40-year-old woman on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at about 1:30pm in the afternoon.

The case was reported to the Police by relatives of the victim. Following which Emmanuel, popularly referred to as ‘Sir’ was arrested at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Confirming the incident, the Head of Public Affairs at the Volta Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge narrated that the suspect sneaked into the room of the victim (name withheld) on the blind side of other members of the house.

Emmanuel then forcibly had sexual intercourse with the victim who is mentally incapacitated.

While in the act, a family member of the victim chanced upon the suspect. An alarm was raised. Sensing danger, suspect Emmanuel quickly rushed out of the room and scaled the wall of the house.

The relatives of the victim reported the case to the Akatsi Police, particularly the DOVVSU.

The Police then issued a police medical form for the victim to be sent to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital for examination and treatment.

After a careful examination and endorsement by the Medical Officer of the said Hospital, the Police (DOVVSU) arrested suspect Emmanuel Kusorgbor on October 29, 2021, for further investigations.

He will be processed before court on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, DSP Efia Tenge noted.

She advised the public to be vigilant and always keep an eye on vulnerable persons among them. She further noted that they should also see the Police as their friend and promptly report all forms of abuse for appropriate action.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)