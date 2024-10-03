Man Attacked With Cutlasses In K’si

Mohammed Abubakar

A MAN at Dote near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region is lucky to be alive after being violently attacked with cutlasses by ten blood-thirsty men.

Mohammed Abubakar, according to a Manhyia Divisional Police statement, suffered the near-death experience around 7:20pm on September 27, 2024.

The police report, sighted by DAILY GUIDE, disclosed that a slight misunderstanding triggered the life-threatening attack on Abubakar.

The victim, who suffered head, finger and other body wounds following the attack, was issued a police medical form to seek treatment from the hospital.

The police statement also disclosed that three of the attackers have since been identified, but no arrest has been made yet as the case is still under investigation.

Part of the police report said, “On September 27, 2024 at 1920hrs, Mohammed Abubakar of Dote came to Asokore Mampong Station with wounds on his head and fingers.

“He reported that, same date about 1900hrs at Dote, some young men namely Evans, Charles, Aziz and seven others inflicted cutlass wounds on him over a little misunderstanding.”

It disclosed that “Police medical report form was issued to the complainant to attend hospital for treatment and report later to assist in investigation,” adding that the suspects are still at large.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi