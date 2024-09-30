Man Beheads Ex-Wife, Commits Suicide

A MAN in his mid 60’s has allegedly beheaded his ex-wife, by name Emelia, after which he committed suicide at Taabuom, in the Atwima Kwawonma Constituency, in the Ashanti Region.

The former couple is blessed with a nine year old child but their marriage, unfortunately, hit the rocks recently, which led to their separation, sources indicate.

According to reports, Emelia, who after leaving Chief is now living at Ohwim, near Kumasi, had visited her cassava farm at Taabuom to work on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Unknown to her, Chief had secretly followed her to the farm. Chief was said to have violently attacked Emelia, severed her head in a bizarre fashion and fled the scene.

After committing the heinous crime, Chief reportedly called his sister on phone and confessed to her adding that he was about to commit suicide.

Chief then switched off his phone and was not seen again until a certain man saw him (Chief) lying unconscious with foam in his mouth the next day (Sunday).

Chief, who was suspected to have drunk poison, was rushed to hospital but he gave up the ghost whilst being attended to by medical staff.

Later on in the day, during a search in the cassava farm, the lifeless body of Emelia, who is said to be in her mid 50’s, was seen lying in the farm.

The disturbing case has been reported to the police who have started their investigations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi