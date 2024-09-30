‘NDC Is Myopic In Ideas’

Some of the party supporters

The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has criticised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for always dismissing innovative proposals by the NPP.

“They are myopic in ideas and always think our ingenious proposals are impossible. But we have proven them wrong. When we wanted to introduce the free SHS they said it was not possible. When we were introducing drones to distribute medicines to hospitals, they said it was not possible.

“The NDC kicked against One-District One-Factory. They said it was not possible. But we said it is possible. Today all these policies are working,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

Addressing thousands of NPP supporters at Ayisakro near Axim in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency of the Western Region, Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to adopt a mindset of possibilities.

“It is important for Ghanaians to embrace a positive mindset in achieving success as a country”, he added.

He encouraged Ghanaians to shift their focus from limitations, which he said was a key characteristic of the NDC, to possibilities, embracing innovation, creativity, and hard work.

“When we believe in ourselves and our abilities, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia mentioned that the NPP will continue to think and initiate innovative ideas that will spur economic growth and bring prosperity to the people.

He announced plans to reduce energy costs by 50% through the addition 2000 megawatts of solar power to the country’s energy generation mix.

Dr. Bawumia also promised digital skills training for one million youth, a new tax policy, and simplified passport applications using the Ghana Card.

“With your Ghana Card, you won’t need to fill out a passport application form. Just pay the passport fee, and your passport will be printed since we already have your biometric details,” he said.

Parliamentary candidate of the NPP in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira, Catherine Abelema Afeku, mentioned a number of development projects the current government has initiated and other ongoing ones in the area.

She mentioned the state-of-the-art sea defense wall at Axim, the construction of a DVLA office complex at Ayisakro, a digital premix fuel station at Apewosika, near Axim for the fisherfolks.

He said the government has also constructed a stadium at Axim, a mini fishing habour and district office for the Electricity Company of Ghana.

“These and many more attest to the fact that the NPP government has solidified its relationship with the chiefs and people of Nzema and Axim in particular”.

“So we need your support. On December 7 vote massively for Dr. Bawumia and Catherine Afeku. We are number one on the ballot, for us to execute more development projects for the people”, she pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Axim