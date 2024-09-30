Ghana Garden And Flower Show 2024: Cultivating Hope For A Sustainable Future

In the northern part of Ghana, farmers are staring at the sky, waiting for rains that never seem to come. The once fertile lands that fed countless families are now dry, cracked, and empty under the weight of a changing climate. These are not just fields of crops but fields of hopes that are now withering, just like the food that was once so abundant.

It is no secret that our country, Ghana, is feeling the pressure of climate change. Between June and August alone this year, over 1.5 million Ghanaians faced acute food insecurity.The reduction in rainfall, especially in key maize-producing regions like Ashanti and Bono East, has led to crop deterioration, worsening the food crisis in the northern parts of the country​(FAO, 2024).

The rains are unpredictable, and when they do come, they fall in torrents, flooding farms that have already endured too much. For many farmers, this season has brought one word: scarcity. Food production is low, and the little produce that makes it to the market is priced extremely high, too expensive for most families.

Speaking of markets, walking into one these days feels like entering a surprise sport. You never know what is going to hit you next. One day, you stroll in ready to buy some tomatoes, thinking, “How bad can it be?” and the next minute you are standing there, heart racing, staring at prices that make you question your entire life. You begin to wonder if you should have majored in farming instead of whatever it is you do now. You have one tomato in your hand, and suddenly, it feels like a rare gem gifted to you by your favourite person. The vendor looks at you as if to say, “Are you buying it or what?” And you are standing there sweating, wondering how tomatoes became the new gold standard while calculating what you can afford with what you have.

Even something as simple as lettuce has turned into a high-stakes decision. Do you really need it? Is that salad really necessary? Couldn’t you just stick to the banku or kenkey and call it a day?

But as painful as the situation may feel, it is a harsh reality that brings one thing into focus: the way we grow food needs to change. That is where the Ghana Garden and Flower Show 2024 comes in. This year’s event is more than just a display of pretty plants and flowers. It is a lifeline for anyone who’s tired of playing the “how expensive is it today?” game at the market. Through masterclasses, conferences, innovative displays and expert interactions you can learn how to grow your own food, even in small spaces, and adopt eco-friendly techniques that conserve water, reduce waste and preserve our environment.

Because if the rains continue to be delayed, and the markets keep delivering price shocks, we need to cultivate solutions right in our homes. At the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, you will find the tools, tips and inspiration to turn scarcity into sustainability, and you may even transform a small patch of land or balcony into a green oasis that not only feeds your family but also gives you peace of mind.

Imagine biting into a homegrown tomato you harvested yourself, knowing it cost nothing but a little care and attention – no price shocks, no drama, just good old-fashioned satisfaction. Whether you have a full garden to work with or just a small space, this show will teach you how to make the most of it. You will discover how to use composting to turn kitchen scraps into black gold for your plants, learn water-saving techniques to combat dry seasons, and hear from experts on sustainable practices that will help your garden thrive even when the rains take a rain check.

In the divine narrative of creation, God entrusted humanity with a sacred duty: to be stewards of the Earth. This charge – to nurture and care for the world we inhabit – reflects a profound responsibility. Yet, overtime, we have often fallen short of this commitment, neglecting our role in maintaining the balance and health of our environment.

However, it is both inspiring and heartening to witness a transformation in our perceptions and attitudes towards gardening and environmental care. We are seeing a growing emphasis on agriculture, floriculture, and horticulture. Remarkably, Ghanaians are now embracing flower gifts with open arms. This is quite a shift from the days when a bunch of flowers might have been seen as merely decorative to now being a cherished symbol of affection and thoughtfulness. Who knew that in addition to our love for jollof and fufu, we would also develop a fondness for orchids and roses?

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show is a celebration of how gardening can tackle some of our biggest challenges today like climate change, food insecurity, and the need to reconnect with nature in its full splendour.

Think of the Garden and Flower Show as your natural fix of oxygen. You will be breathing in the freshest air while surrounded by blooms that look straight out of a Pinterest board. Plus, you can proudly say you are “embracing nature” without having to climb a mountain.Whether you are a seasoned gardener or your plant care experience is limited to “water and hope for the best,” there is something here for everyone.

Do not wait until the impact of food security issues hits harder before you begin taking action. I hope to see you at the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, running from September 22 to 29 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park. Come for the fresh air and floral inspiration, and leave with a new plant friend who will not judge you for your past gardening mishaps.

Do not forget to swing by and say hello to me and the Stratcomm Africa team. We will be there, ready to chat about all things gardening, share a few laughs, and perhaps even swap some secret plant care tips. Let’s make our gardens and our plant care skills flourish together.

Call 0202096694 or 0202096696 to register for a Masterclass or take part in the Green to Riches conference. Take action for a more secure future!

Written by Emmanuella Yamoah