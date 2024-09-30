Speak About National Issues – Napo Tells NUGS

NUGS executives honouring Napo

THE LEADERSHIP of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has been charged to always make an input to key issues being discussed in the country.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who made the call, said students are the future leaders so they should play active roles as to how the country is being governed now.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate said he is expecting to hear the voice of NUGS on key issues such as illegal mining and the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

“NUGS must take centre stage by stating their views and position on a key national issue such as illegal mining, also known as ‘galamsey’, which is being discussed all over.

“Also, the Free SHS policy has become a major topic for discussion and NUGS must state their stance so that politicians would know the mindset of Ghanaian students,” he said.

Dr. Prempeh, aka Napo, was speaking at the 57th NUGS Delegates Congress, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

He lauded the current and past NUGS executives for showing activism in the pursuit of better conditions for Ghanaian students studying in the country and abroad.

“Holding governments accountable to work to improve quality of life through education for Ghanaian students is the core duty of NUGS, and you are doing well,” he said.

Napo also entreated the executives of NUGS to continue fighting for Ghanaian students, reminding them that NUGS’ voice should be heard in all important national issues.

President of NUGS, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, said that NUGS’ advocacy efforts have ensured government’s release of stipends to Ghanaian students studying in Ghana and abroad.

“We believe in the use of advocacy and positive engagement, but not the recourse of only demonstrations to seek for what belongs to the Ghanaian student.

“And I’m happy to announce that this has yielded results in getting help to many overseas students, including those in Morocco and the United Kingdom (UK),” he disclosed.

NUGS, he said, has started catfish farming with over 1,000 pieces in its ponds, adding that they are also into maize, cassava and vegetables farming, among other achievements.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi