Man Butchered Over Plantain

The victim lying on a hospital bed

THE LIFE of a 32-year-old man at Nkawie Panin in the Ashanti Region is now hanging on a thread after he was brutally butchered over a bunch of missing plantain.

Ali Dawuda was in his house at Nkawie Panin around 6:30pm on Saturday when one Boakye stormed the place very angry and accused him of stealing his plantain.

According to a police report, before Dawuda could even utter a word, Boakye pulled a cutlass and butchered him.

After committing the grievous crime, the suspect, reportedly, fled the crime scene and left the heavily injured Dawuda to his fate.

Dawuda who was covered with blood, was rushed to the Nkawie/Toase Government Hospital for treatment, where he was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The bloody incident was reported to the police, who quickly sent their men to the crime scene with the hope of apprehending the suspect, but Boakye was nowhere to be found at the time.

Boakye has since gone into hiding.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi