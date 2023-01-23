Independent Tax Appeals Board Inaugurated

Ken Ofori Atta leading the board members to take the oaths of office and secrecy

THE MINISTER of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, has inaugurated the Independent Tax Appeals Board to oversee the timely and efficient resolution of tax disputes between the tax collection administration and tax payers.

The11-member board, established under the Revenue Administration Amendment Act 2020 (ACT 1029),is chaired by Justice Lawrence Mensah, a retired Justice of the Superior Courts.

Its members are Peter Kwame Abrebrese and Samuel Narh Ajangman, both retired Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) officers, Mangoa Ghanney, a lawyer and Justice Kwabena Asumah Adu, a retired Superior Court Judge.

The board members also include Nii Ayi Ayittey and Theophilus Tawiah ESQ; representatives from the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Dr. Isaac Nyame and Emmanuel Obeng Aseidu; representatives from the Chartered Institute of Accountants, Madam Catherine Quiadoo and Madam Fuazia Ibrahim representing the private sector.

Mr. Ofori Attah, said the constitution of the board forms part of the government’s initiative to transform revenue administration and mobilisation.

He said the mandate of the Independent Tax Appeals Board is to hear appeals and determine objections against tax decisions made by the Commissioner-General of the GRA.

The Finance Minister urged the board to earn the trust and respect of all stakeholders -both Taxpayers and the tax administration-in their line of work.

He said although the GRA exceeded its revenue targets for 2022 the country’s doing about 13 percent of its tax to GDP while peers in the sub-region are doing 18 per cent tax to GDP and urged the authority to help find innovative ways to increase its tax to GDP.

He also called on tax payers to explore the option of having their tax grievances addressed by the board before going to court.

Board chairman, Justice Lawrence Mensah, said the Appeals Board will provide strong and fair hearing to both Taxpayers and the tax administration.

Board Chair, Justice Lawrence Mensah said the goal of any dispute settlement body such as the Independent Tax Appeals Board is to broaden access to justice for the citizenry.

He therefore assured that the focus of the board will be to help ensure an efficient and effective forum for speedily resolving disputes that could have created stress for market players and distort the government’s income generation projections.

“As we work hand in h and to put our nation first, we also assure you of integrity in everything we do,” he added.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri