Tricycle Rider Commits Suicide

Nicholas Agyei hanging on the ceiling fan

A 25-YEAR-old commercial tricycle rider has ended his life.

The police confirmed that the lifeless body of Nicholas Agyei, nicknamed ‘Panoo’, was found hanging on a ceiling fan in his room.

The disturbing incident, according to the police report, happened at Atwima Yabi New Site in the Atwima Akwanwoma District of the Ashanti region.

“On 21/01/23, about 10:30 hrs, Twedie Police received a piece of information that Nicholas Agyei alias ‘Panoo’, aged 25 years, a commercial tricycle rider, has hanged himself.

Police proceeded to the scene at Atwima Yabi New Site and saw the dead body of the deceased hanging on nylon sponge tied to a hook of a ceiling fan,” the police said in its report.

It said the dead man did not leave behind any suicide note to determine what caused him to take his life.

The police, after inspection, untied the body from the hook of the ceiling fan and placed it in a morgue for autopsy and preservation.

“The scene was photographed by the case officer after which the sponge was untied from the hook.

The dead body was inspected, and apart from the noose marks, there were no external marks of injuries. The body was deposited at KATH mortuary awaiting an autopsy”, the police said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi