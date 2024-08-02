Man City Fined £2m… For Delaying Kick-Offs

Manchester City have been fined £2.09m for repeatedly coming out late for both the start of matches and after half-time.

The club accepted they had breached Premier League rules 22 times “without good reason, external”.

The Premier League said the club had “apologised for the accepted breaches and confirmed that it has reminded the players and football management teams of their responsibilities”.

“Rules relating to kick-offs and restarts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs,” it said.

“It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 league matches around the world is kept to schedule.”

City have declined to comment.

The Premier League champions delayed restarts eight times in the 2022-23 season and were fined £390,000.

In the 2023-24 season, there were 14 breaches and fines amounting to £1.7m – with the start of the second half delayed 11 times and the start of the match delayed four times.

The punishments ranged from a warning for the first offence – in a match against Crystal Palace on August 27, 2022 – to the largest sanction of £200,000, which they have received for the longest delay of two minutes 46 seconds.

That came during their 3-1 victory over West Ham on May 19, 2024, as they sealed a fourth consecutive Premier League title on the last day of the season.

Their 1-0 home victory over Newcastle on August 19, 2023 featured a delayed kick-off and restart, and 12 of the breaches across the two seasons happened at home matches.

In March 2023, the league’s independent disciplinary commission fined Crystal Palace £220,000 – £70,000 of which was suspended – for causing delays in two games in October 2022 – Palace’s 13th and 14th breaches in two seasons.

Later this year, a Premier League disciplinary commission is expected to hear 115 charges against City for allegedly breaching its financial regulations, some of which date back to 2009.

Some of those charges relate to amounts paid to City by sponsors linked to Abu Dhabi.

The club have always strenuously denied the charges and say they are supported by a “body of irrefutable evidence”.