Kurt Calls For Patience… In Youth Development Programmes

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has underscored the importance of patience and sustained investment in the association’s youth development programmes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship, Okraku expressed satisfaction with the talent on display.

“I’m very impressed with the quality of the intangible assets which are the players,” Okraku said. “I have been super impressed with officiating right from the start up till now, and it can only get better; this, for me, is truly special. I think that everybody who has been part of this story will be proud of where we are at the moment, investing in the youth, both in refereeing and in the development of football players,” he added.

The GFA’s youth development strategy, backed by the KGL Foundation for the past four years, has culminated in the current talent identification championship.

The recent conclusion of the FIFA-supported Elite U-15 Girls Championship is another milestone in the association’s youth development efforts.

“What we are going through today is part of our strategy for the development of football. We saw the U-15 Girls, which is part of the Women’s Football Strategy which we launched in 2022, and this is also part of the talent development scheme that we are currently embarking on with support from FIFA and, of course, with KGL,” Okraku noted.

Looking ahead, the GFA president emphasised the need for sustained commitment to achieve long-term success.

“I think that this is the future of our sport. If we want to produce the Anas Thunder’s and Mohammed Polo’s of yesteryear, this is the way to go, and I’ve always said that if we are patient and make the right levels of investment, Ghana football will definitely soar again,” he stated.

Okraku also commended the significant improvements in infrastructure at the GFA’s Technical Centre in Prampram, describing it as a “home” for young players.

The ongoing U-17 Colts Championship is expected to unearth new talents who will form the backbone of Ghana’s future national teams.