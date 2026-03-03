Man Collapses, Dies In Kumasi

RESIDENTS OF Abrepo Junction in Kumasi have been met with a heartbreaking news of a man in his 50s collapsing in public and dying shortly afterwards.

The deceased, who has since been identified as Akuffo Addo, reportedly, became unresponsive after falling heavily on the ground, attracting the attention of several people.

Eyewitnesses at the scene tried to save him, but they realised that he had already given up the ghost. The case was therefore reported to the Suame Police.

“On 09/02/2026, about 12:00 p.m., a distress call from Police Control Room/Kumasi indicated that a man believed to be in his 50s, had fallen unconscious at a spot near Abrepo Junction and adjacent Angel FM.

“Police on receipt of the information, proceeded to the said spot and found a male adult popularly known as Akuffo Addo, believed to be in his 50s, lying lifeless in a supine position,” Suame Divisional Police report said.

The police statement further indicated that the man was dressed in jeans shorts and a shirt, and he was found at the “forecourt of Master Opoku’s mechanic shop.”

According to the police, Akuffo Addo’s lifeless body was carefully inspected at the scene, but no visible marks of violence were seen or detected.

“The body of the deceased was photographed, conveyed and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy,” the report said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi