TikToker Caged Over Fake News

Isaac Boafo

A KUMASI-based TikToker, Isaac Boafo, popularly known as ‘Duabo King’, has been apprehended for allegedly peddling falsehood on social media to tarnish the image of four policemen in Kumasi and President John Mahama.

The 45-year-old suspect, reportedly, said that four policemen at the Central Police Station in Kumasi had engaged in inappropriate conduct with some commercial sex workers during their night patrol duties at Asafo, a suburb in Kumasi.

The TikToker, who is now in police custody, according to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, has also been accused of passing unsavory and false comments about President John Mahama without provocation.

The police arrested Duabo King for the offense of publication of false news on social media platforms with the sole intention of causing fear and panic.

A press release, confirming the arrest of Duabo King, authored by DSP Godwin Ahianyo of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, said the TikToker had admitted that his comments were false and were meant to attract views.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command, has arrested one Isaac Boafo, aged 45 years, also known as ‘Duabo King,’ for the offense of publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

“The arrest follows a viral video circulated on TikTok in which the suspect alleged that four police officers stationed at the Central Police Station, Kumasi had engaged in inappropriate conduct with commercial sex workers during night patrol duties at Asafo, Kumasi.

“Acting on intelligence, officers from the Police Intelligence Directorate (Ashanti Region) apprehended the suspect. During interrogation, Isaac Boafo admitted to publishing the video, and stated that he is a social media content creator who made the allegations solely to attract views and online engagement.

“He further admitted that he could not substantiate the claims made against the officers. The suspect also acknowledged making comments concerning the President of the Republic for the purpose of content creation, and admitted that he could not defend those statements,” the police report stated.

DSP Ahianyo disclosed that Duabo King has since been formally charged and detained to assist with further investigations, warning that the publication and circulation of false information on social media is unlawful and offenders would be dealt with according to the law.

“The Police wish to caution the public against the publication and circulation of false information, particularly on social media, as such acts have the potential to cause unnecessary fear, panic, and reputational damage. Persons found engaging in such conduct will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he cautioned.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi