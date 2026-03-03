Safeguard Dreams Of Future Generations – Mahama To African Leaders

President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has urged African leaders to safeguard the dreams and aspirations of the future generation, stressing that African countries are each other’s keepers.

He said, “All the nations on the African continent are each other’s keepers. I truly believe this. I also believe that each of us is a keeper of the dreams and hopes our ancestors could not achieve. We pave the way for their dreams to be realised, if not by us, then by the generations succeeding us.”

Speaking at the official opening of the 2026 Judicial Year and the 20th anniversary of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Arusha, Tanzania, President Mahama highlighted the progress made in strengthening justice systems on the continent, noting the shared responsibility of nations on the continent.

The President shared a personal perspective on the importance of justice and human rights, while reflecting on Ghana’s effort to reinforce its judicial institutions.

“Justice systems in Africa have strengthened over the past decades. In Ghana, we are strengthening our judicial systems. As I stand and recollect my youth and my fear for my father through my recurring nightmares, I realise that I can put those fears to rest,” he said.

He noted that the African Court holds an important role in protecting African citizens beyond its national borders.

He stated, “For the past 20 years, we have had a court that can protect the rights and dignity of African people beyond the borders of our individual nations.”

He further stressed the urgency of a collective action and the protection of African dignity, highlighting that Arusha is a city known for the protection of human rights.

“While I am here in this historic city of Arusha, a city well known as the site where human rights are affirmed and the dignity of African people is protected, the time for Africa is now,” he pointed out.

He added that the time has come for African leaders to uphold pledges and promises made to future generations.

“Now is the time for us to meet the challenge of keeping the promises we have made to future generations, promises we have signed and pledged to uphold,” he said.

He further called for a deeper commitment to the court, in order to ensure its continued growth.

“Now is the time to deepen our commitment to the Court so that in 20 years, when we celebrate its 40th anniversary, it will stand as the leading international judicial body and a model for others. Now is the time for Africa to step into its greatness,” President Mahama added.

By Florence Asamoah Adom