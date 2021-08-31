Man Commits Suicide After Hacking Wife To Death

A 40-year-old driver has reportedly butchered his wife to death at Number 8, a suburb of Zenu in the Kpone-Katamansu Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The tragic incident happened on Tuesday dawn over divorce.

The driver, Thomas Kontoh butchered the head, face, cut off both ears and mouth as well as inflicting deep machete wounds on his wife, Lydia Amponsah, leading to her death.

Thomas Okontoh, allegedly committed suicide with a nylon rope few metres away after killing his wife, a trader.

The bodies have been conveyed by the Zenu/Atadeka District Police and deposited at the morgue for preservation.

Niece of the woman, Michaela Okata told DGN Online that they were fast asleep at about 1:30am when the man who stayed at a different abode in the same area forcibly entered the room and started attacking her auntie.

“We were in the room when my auntie’s former husband came into our room shouting and he suddenly pulled out a machete and started hacking my auntie.

“I screamed for help but nobody came to my auntie’s rescue so I had to run away immediately as the man was chasing me because I witnessed the butchering of my auntie,” she narrated.

Some residents gave accounts of misunderstanding between the couple which compelled the woman to leave her matrimonial home to seek refuge in an uncompleted building due to several threats from the man.

However, it is not clear what might have triggered the latest incident.

By Vincent Kubi