2 Suspected Robbers Arrested At Maluwe

Suspects Dauda Appiah and Yusiif Abdullah

Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested at Maluwe in the Bole Bamboo district of the Savannah region.

The arrested suspected robbers are Dauda Appiah,43 and Yusiif Abdullah,25.

A search conducted by the police in the suspects’ rooms revealed an empty shell of G3 ammunition, a barrel of single barrel gun and a cutlass.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Supt. Adjekum Owusu who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said on August 30, 2021, one Kuualong Donirima, complainant together with Mahama Sumani Sofo, a member of community watch around Tinga and Wakawaka assisted by the day Bole patrol team arrested and brought to the station suspect Dauda Appiah,43, and Yusiif Abdullah, 25, and the formally reported the case.

According to him, the complainant Kuualong Donirima said on August 29, 2021, at Talekura the suspects together with two others who are at large were in masks armed with guns and cutlasses robbed him of his Gold detecting machine.

Supt Owusu indicated that in August the suspects were spotted with the machine at Maluwe and were arrested.

Meanwhile, exhibits have been retained for evidential purposes.

He hinted that the suspects will be arraigned before court after investigations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Maluwe