Nominees For 2021 RTP Awards Unveiled

The organisers of the annual Radio Television Personality (RTP) Awards have unveiled the nominees list of personalities vying for various accolades in the 11th edition of the awards ceremony slated for October in Accra.

The nominees list for over 41 categories was released last Friday at a ceremony held in Accra, which was attended by a number of industry players, including stakeholders in the creative arts industry.

This year, organisers have introduced new categories to cover behind the scenes professionals and contributors in television and radio, including producers, directors, editors, and pundits among others.

The RTP Awards recognises outstanding media personalities who exhibit exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.

It also awards media institutions and programmes that have demonstrated an outstanding track record and impacted on society during the year under review.

This year, BEATWAVES gathered that eight strong radio and television personalities; Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Pokuah aka Vim Lady, Abeiku Santana all from Despite Media, Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network, Bernard Avle – Citi FM, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songoman), Agyemang Prempeh – Power FM and Giovanni Caleb – TV3 have been nominated for the RTP Personality of the Year.

Eleven personalities such as Afia Panamang – Angel TV, Mona Gucci – Kantanka TV, Akosua Kekeli – Angel TV, Afia Tagor – Onua TV, Nana Yaa Tanoh – Metro TV, Francisca Kakra Forson – Metro TV, Anniela Allotey – TV3, Komla Adom -TV3, Kojo Preko Dankwa – CTV, Edma Ohemaa Lawer – GhOne TV and Abena Soreno Nyankyera – DGN TV were also nominated for RTP TV Discovery of the Year.

Nominees for the TV Development Show Host of the Year category include Berla Mundi – TV3, Maame Grace – Ghone TV, Ms Nancy – Ghone TV, Akumaa Mama Zimbi – Adom TV, Anim Addo – UTV, Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network, Justice Danquah – ETV Ghana, Ama Pratt – Pan African TV and Hannah-Lisa Tetteh – Joy News.

The likes of Doreen Andoh – Joy FM, Agyemang Prempeh – Power FM, Kofi Kum Bilson – Peace FM, Nana Romeo – Accra FM, Ohemaa Woyeje – Angel FM, Agyenim Boateng – Kasapa FM and Naa Adjeley Doku – Hitz FM have all received nominations for the Radio Mid-Morning Show Host of the Year.

A host of other personalities have also been nominated in various categories of the awards scheme dubbed ‘Adonko RTP Awards’, being organised by Big Events Ghana.