Man Commits Suicide On Pylon At Kasoa

A middle-aged man has died after he climbed a electricity transmission tower belonging to the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) which passes through Galilea, near Kasoa in the Ga South District of Greater Accra Region and committed suicide.

He then stepped on the transmission line and got electrocuted

It is however unclear what might have necessitated his action but eyewitness accounts suggested he was protesting the economic hardships.

In a viral video sighted by DGN Online the man was seen quickly climbing the high-tension pole as bystanders made many pleas in attempts to get him down.

Also in the video, a vehicle of the Ghana Police Service could be seen, creating the impression that the police officers were at the scene to persuade him to get off the pole before he endangered his life even more.

In the video, an onlooker, were heard running commentary in the background, saying that a man had climbed the pole because of the hardships in the country with someone joining him to get him down but failed.

Watch the incident below:

By Vincent Kubi