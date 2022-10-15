Nana Agradaa In Fresh Trouble

The Ghana Police Service has preferred fresh charges against self-styled evangelist, Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa.

Police have pressed fresh charges with another docket against her.

The priestess now evangelist was arrested last Sunday for allegedly swindling members of her Heaven Way Church at Weija.

In the first case, the police arraigned Nana Agradaa before the court on October10, 2022 after her arrest.

The court remanded her into police custody to reappear on October 13. She was arraigned before the court where she was remanded again to reappear on October 17, 2022.

However, on subsequent day, prosecution leveled another case against her, the accused was again arraigned before the court and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on October 24, 2022,

This was disclosed by police in a statement but failed to disclose her charges.

However, the former priestess had denied defrauding or swindling her church members.

Speaking in an earlier video, Nana Agradaa said, she actually invited church members for service last Friday and gave out money to help them with their various businesses.

According to her, she invited every believer of Jesus Christ to attend all night service on Friday October 7, 2022 and nonbelievers to be converted to Christian and become a church member.

She pointed out that in the course of the church service there was also fundraising through offertory that same day, adding that new members, who were attending church for the first time, wrote their names, offered money to support the church and did not receive anything in return from her, they should count that as new members, their opportune time will surely come and therefore should not attribute that to fraud.

She disagreed with the allegation that the GH¢1000, GH¢800, GH¢700, and coins offertory by members who attended the church service and willingly donated, should be interpreted as fraud.

