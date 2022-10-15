Breaking: Galamsey DCE Suspended

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso with immediate effect, for his alleged involvement in galamsey.

An audio in circulation which went viral on social media to implicate the District Chief Executive when he was purportedly heard encouraging illegal mining activities in his district.

In a letter communicating the decision by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and signed by the sector minister, Daniel Bowte sighted by DGN Online said the suspension is to allow investigation into the matter by the appropriate agencies to verify the authenticity of the alleged audio recording.

Some members of the Assembly had already called on President Akufo-Addo, his Chief of Staff, Local Government and Decentralization Minister, and Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Abu Jinapor to take a serious look into the allegations.

President Akufo-Addo, recently speaking with MMDCEs at a galamsey

engagement in Kumasi, pointed out that the District Chief Executive has been invited to defend himself against the charges.

Yaw Danso was noted by the President to be in a period of mourning after being bereaved, and the summons.

“When the one-week celebration is over, he will have to respond and depending on the quality of his response, we will decide what the future holds for him,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Already, the President has warned that he will not shield any government official found complicit in galamsey activities while speaking to MMDCEs during the engagement.

By Vincent Kubi