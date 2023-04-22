Man Guns Down Girlfriend

Victoria Dapaah

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for the killer of a 26-year-old woman, Victoria Dapaah, at Adum, the Central Business District of Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Victoria, alias Maame Adwoa, was allegedly gunned down in Hollywood style by her boyfriend, Tony, also known as Tagor, who has since gone into hiding following the heinous incident.

Tony allegedly took the bloody action on Thursday night around 10pm following exchange of words over infidelity.

The suspect is said to have phoned Victoria, who was at her Adum home at the time, to meet him for some discussions, and that during the discussions, a heated argument occurred between the two when the man accused the alleged girlfriend of infidelity.

Some witnesses claimed they initially mistook Tagor for an armed robber until they heard Victoria beg him not to kill her because she had not cheated on him, but the man refused to budge.

He shot her multiple times at close range and the police have since retrieved five empty cartridges from the scene, DAILY GUIDE gathered.

Tony Tagor reportedly jumped into a rickshaw and fled the scene shortly after the bloody incident, which occurred around the Dufie Towers close to Aseda House.

Victoria, a mother of one, was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, a witness said, and added that they could not approach the killer because he was holding a gun.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s body has been deposited at the morgue, pending further inquiry into the incident.

By Ernest Kofi Adu & I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr