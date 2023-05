An unidentified man believed to be in his 30s has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at a cemetery.

The incident occurred at Akyem old Tafo cemetery in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern region.

The deceased who allegedly hanged himself was wearing jeans and a shirt.

He was found hanging on a tree at the cemetery Thursday morning.

The Police when had the information rushed to the scene to convey the body to the morgue pending autops

-BY Daniel Bampoe