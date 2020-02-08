Man In Court For Threatening To Kill Mother

Ebenezer Ofori, a 27-year-old aluminum fabricator apprentice who threatened to kill his mother with a broken bottle, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

According to the prosecution, the mother quizzed him for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

Charged with threat of death, he pleaded guilty with explanation and would be making his next appearance on February 12.

The court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh admitted Ofori to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with three sureties; one to be a public servant earning not less than GH¢1,000.

There was, however, drama in court when the complainant, Dora Appiah, prayed the court to caution the accused and allow him to go home but the trial judge declined.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei, who held the brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo, said the complainant is a trader residing at Russia, near Dansoman.

Ofori is the biological son of the complainant and lives with her at Russia.

Prosecution disclosed that the accused has been involving himself in some social vices, of which the complainant reported the matter to her pastor (name withheld) at Mataheko to be counsel to reform.

According to the prosecution, the pastor took custody of the accused, but Ofori stole a mobile phone at the church premises and the pastor warned him not to set foot in her house again.

He said On January 14, this year at about 8:30pm, the complainant confronted the accused over the phone he stole in the church, but Ofori became offended, took a broken bottle and threatened to kill his mother with it.

She reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and the accused was arrested.

GNA