Joe Ghartey Hits Back At NDC Candidate

Joe Ghartey

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, Joe Ghartey, says his area has witnessed unprecedented developmental projects and nobody can claim that he has done nothing for the people.

He said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the area, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, who has been leading the false charge against him, is not being sincere in her analysis of the situation in the constituency.

Recently during a press conference, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah claimed that the incumbent MP has done virtually nothing to improve the lots of the constituents in the past 16 years of being the people’s representative.

However, addressing journalists at Fijai in the constituency, the Minister for Railway Development said it was obvious his opponent was oblivious of the development and impact he had made since he became the MP for the area.

Mr.Ghartey, who took journalists round some of the projects he had initiated in the Fijai area alone, said his desire to continually represent his constituency “is to perpetuate the government’s developmental agenda for the area.”

He mentioned some of the projects initiated in the Fijai area as the construction of Fijai Junior High School, renovation of a three-unit kindergarten block of Holy Child Practice School, provision of toilet facility and renovation of the Fijai taxi station.

The rest included tarring of West Fijai road, continuation of the construction of Fijai-Effia-Nkwanta road, construction of drains and culverts for the community, the construction of a new Astro Turf pitch in the constituency, among others.

He advised his political opponents to appreciate that the constituents are discerning and did not need to engage in propaganda, all in an attempt to win political power.

“If you sit there and say I haven’t done anything, the people across the constituency will listen to you. But I have confidence in the people of Essikado-Ketan. They are very wise people. They examine every statement,” he said.

“Politics is not about calling on radio or organising press conferences. It’s not about argument, and it’s not about lying but your track records,” he added.

He was convinced of winning the 2020 parliamentary election and stressed President Akufo-Addo would also win the presidential election massively in the constituency and in the entire country.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Fijai