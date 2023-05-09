Man Inflicts Cutlass Wounds On Student

The victim with the wounds on his hospital bed

The Police in the Central Region have arrested a 45-year old man for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on a 21-year old final-year student of Hemang Technical Institute, Kweku Nkrumah.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Jukwa Wawase in the Hemang-Lower Denkyira District of the region last Sunday.

The suspect, whose name was given only as Salinko inflicted the cutlass wounds on the victim for allegedly stealing his GH¢5 in a taxi cab they both boarded.

Salinko is being held by the police for interrogation and investigation.

Maame Esi, a sister of the victim told journalists that her brother boarded the taxi with Salinko from Jankobo to Wawase on Friday.

She said upon reaching their destination, Salinko claimed that his GH¢5 got missing in the car and suspected Nkrumah of stealing the money.

She added that early Sunday morning, the suspect confronted the victim and allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on Nkrumah even after the victim had denied stealing the money.

The victim was rushed to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital where he is currently responding to treatment.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi