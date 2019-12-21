Man Jailed For Impregnating Daughter

Kwesi Botwe, a 42-year-old unemployed and a resident of Takoradi, has been sentenced to a total of 30 years imprisonment for impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.

A Takoradi Circuit Court sentenced the convict to 15 years each for defilement and incest.

The prosecutor, Lance Corporal Philomena Johnson, told the court that the convict, a resident of Appremdo in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality, was married to the complainant, Faustina Eshun, with whom they had six children including the victim.

The prosecutor told the court that sometime in 2018 the mother noticed that the victim was pregnant.

When questioned, the victim mentioned her father and her Auntie’s husband, one Daniel Kwofie, as the people who were having sex with her.

A report was quickly made to the Kwesimintsim police leading to the arrest of the convict; however, the other culprit, Kwofie, absconded.

During interrogation, the convict admitted the offence and he was subsequently arraigned. After a series of court proceedings, Kwesi Botwe was sentenced yesterday.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi