Man Killed In AFCON Brawl

WHAT STARTED as a normal debate among some football fans over the ongoing AFCON tournament, suddenly turned bloody as one Gideon Boateng, 24, has been stabbed dead at Kenyase near Kumasi.

The key suspect, Joachin Wala, who is believed to be 35 years old, after stabbing Boateng, also hit the forehead of one Gideon Fordjour, 25, with a huge stick, and the latter has since been hospitalised.

Wala’s action, reportedly, infuriated the youth of Kenyase, who assaulted him, leading to his hospitalisation under police guard.

A police report stated that on January 20, 2022, around 10:30pm, the Kenyase Police Night Patrol Team had a report of a misunderstanding among some youth of Kenyase and proceeded to the location.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the AFCON tournament had shockingly generated bloody scenes among some youth in the community.

“And in the course of the ensuing scuffle, suspect Joachin Wala, aged 35, hit one Gideon Fordjour, aged 25, with a stick on the forehead and also stabbed Gideon Boateng, aged 24, with a knife on the chest,” the police report stated.

The police report also said both victims were rushed to the Royal Palace Hospital at Kenyase and the Manhyia Government Hospital, respectively, but Boateng was pronounced dead on arrival.

Having realised what he had done, Wala tried to flee from the scene but was given a hot chase by the charged youth of Kenyase.

Wala, who took refuge in a certain house in the area, was eventually picked up by the angry youth, who beat him severely. Wala sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital under police guard.

Fordjour, who was hit with a stick, is responding to treatment.

