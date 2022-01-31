Robbers Kill Warder In Highway Raid

The late Chief Officer Francis Dzaka

An off-duty warden at the Kumasi Central Prisons, Chief Officer Francis Dzaka Mawunyo, has been shot dead in execution style during a raid by suspected highway robbers at the Eastern regional section of the Accra-Kumasi road.

The 59-year-old prisons officer, was shot in the eye at close range after allegedly refusing to surrender his bag to the gangsters in the incident which occurred between the Asiakwa and Apedwa section of the highway.

A situation report by the Kyebi Divisional Police Command said the officer’s bag contained only GH¢340, adding that Mr. Mawunyo’s refusal to surrender the bag had angered the armed men who robbed over 20 vehicles at about 2:30am on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at a spot between Brimso and Enyinasi in the Eastern Region.

The report indicated that the gunmen shot the prison officer in the left eye when he refused to let go his bag, killing him instantly.

Chief Officer Mawunyo was onboard a 46-seater Hyundai bus with registration number AP 260-22 travelling from the Kumasi-Accra direction when the vehicle was stopped by the hoodlums.

The armed men, numbering three, were said to be people of Fulani extraction who took away cash and other personal belongings of the victims.

By Ernest Kofi Adu